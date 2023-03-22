Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

IVV stock opened at $402.23 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.03. The stock has a market cap of $300.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

