Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $808,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

