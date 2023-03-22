Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

