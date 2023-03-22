Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,666 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.
Tapestry Stock Performance
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
