Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 483.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JVAL opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $673.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

