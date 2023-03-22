Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 801.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $246.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $317.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.