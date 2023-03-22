GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $26.60. GameStop shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 18,162,916 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at $53,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.19.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

