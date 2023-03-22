GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $26.60. GameStop shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 18,162,916 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.19.
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
