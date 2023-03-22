General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO – Get Rating) (TSE:GMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. General Moly shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares.
General Moly Price Performance
About General Moly
General Moly, Inc is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. Its properties include the Mount Hope and Liberty molybdenum projects. The company was founded on November 23, 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Moly (GMO)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.