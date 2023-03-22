Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Trimmed by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

