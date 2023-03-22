Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 933.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

