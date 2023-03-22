Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

Get Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000.

About Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.