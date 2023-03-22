Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.92

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 684830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

