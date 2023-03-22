Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $11.54

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $11.80. Gold Fields shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 510,411 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

