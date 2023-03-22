Grab (GRAB) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grab to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 762 4684 10027 252 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.31%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Grab and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.52 Grab Competitors $4.08 billion $38.72 million -17.05

Grab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -46.20% -9,233.36% -5.26%

Summary

Grab rivals beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

