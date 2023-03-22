Grab (GRAB) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 185 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grab to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.
Volatility and Risk
Grab has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Grab
|1
|2
|8
|0
|2.64
|Grab Competitors
|762
|4684
|10027
|252
|2.62
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Grab and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Grab
|$1.43 billion
|-$1.68 billion
|-6.52
|Grab Competitors
|$4.08 billion
|$38.72 million
|-17.05
Grab’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Grab and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Grab
|-117.45%
|-23.71%
|-16.61%
|Grab Competitors
|-46.20%
|-9,233.36%
|-5.26%
Summary
Grab rivals beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.