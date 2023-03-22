Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.29 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Grin has a total market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $977,749.55 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,431.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00294866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00538004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00460718 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.