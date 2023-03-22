Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 157,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Independence comprises 2.0% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gritstone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Independence at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Independence by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 465,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 215,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $14,994,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Independence Stock Down 0.1 %

Independence stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,081. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Independence Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

