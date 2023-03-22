Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New $813,000 Investment in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 200.9% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 300,470 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,959. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

