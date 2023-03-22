Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNU. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $161,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $490,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGNU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 74,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,413. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

