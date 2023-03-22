Gritstone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 2,108.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter.

FSRXU stock remained flat at $10.37 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.81.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in identifying businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries.

