Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Trading Up 2.1%

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 189,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 214,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

