Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $7.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.79. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $36.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $208.34 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

