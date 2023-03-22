Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.37

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.37 and last traded at $84.32, with a volume of 28279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

