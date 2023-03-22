Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 512,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,729,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Guild Esports Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.52.

About Guild Esports

(Get Rating)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.