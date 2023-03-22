Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Tops $0.0741

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $21.48 million and $411,912.95 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00355482 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,387.15 or 0.25837709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

