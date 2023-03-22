GYEN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $274,953.29 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $40.41 million and approximately $274,953.29 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00354260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,396.72 or 0.25748861 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010057 BTC.

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

