Harbor Island Capital LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.6% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 371,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Comcast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 27,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. 1,384,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,775,178. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

