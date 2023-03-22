Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,742. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

