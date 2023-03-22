Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP remained flat at $20.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 207,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

