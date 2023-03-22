Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,718,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,457,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

