Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,685 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 99,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSJR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,973. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

