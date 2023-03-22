Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $258.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,768. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.93 and a 200-day moving average of $274.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

