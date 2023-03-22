Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.0% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 1,184,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,343,965. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

