Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 118,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,017. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

