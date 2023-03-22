Head-To-Head Analysis: Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Rating) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A XPeng -33.78% -22.58% -13.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A XPeng 4 7 3 0 1.93

XPeng has a consensus target price of $18.02, indicating a potential upside of 82.43%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A XPeng $3.89 billion 2.17 -$1.33 billion ($1.58) -6.25

Brilliance China Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Summary

XPeng beats Brilliance China Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

(Get Rating)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

