Head-To-Head Survey: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

FTC Solar and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -80.94% -95.00% -51.45% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.81% 37.99% 22.32%

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 1 3 1 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 2 4 0 2.67

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 147.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $90.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.43%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $123.07 million 1.79 -$99.61 million ($0.99) -2.09 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 6.32 $34.07 billion $6.56 14.10

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats FTC Solar on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

