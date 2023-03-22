Head to Head Survey: Perimeter Solutions (PRM) and Its Rivals

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Perimeter Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perimeter Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Perimeter Solutions Competitors 119 905 1461 42 2.56

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.79%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 47.61%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions 17.58% 0.20% 0.09% Perimeter Solutions Competitors -16.30% 18.59% 6.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $360.51 million $91.76 million 23.15 Perimeter Solutions Competitors $8.34 billion $307.87 million 16.81

Perimeter Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions. Perimeter Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perimeter Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions competitors beat Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

