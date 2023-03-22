Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Trading Down 2.8%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 23,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 694,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $13.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Triangle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

