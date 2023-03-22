Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.48

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and traded as high as $51.20. Heineken shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 48,197 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.