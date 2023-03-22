Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Helios Towers Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

