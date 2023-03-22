HEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.98 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. HEX has a total market capitalization of $56.98 billion and approximately $34.47 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0996 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX Token Profile

HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX is the first high-interest Blockchain CD.CDs pay higher interest than savings accounts, requiring money to be deposited for a fixed time. HEX aims to replace inefficient currencies, banks and payment networks with verifiably secure peer-to-peer technology. HEX takes the profit out of banks and government money printing and gives it to HEX holders.HEX is a hybrid proof of work(POW) and proof of stake(POS) system. Stakers are paid handsomely in HEX while miners can be paid just pennies in ETH to perform your HEX transaction.HEX conforms to the ERC20 standard to maximize interoperability and security. Every HEX consists of 100,000,000 Hearts (1 with 8 zeroes or 100 Million.) Which is funny because when you stake, you have “staked Hearts.”Hardware wallet support: Trezor and Ledger are integrated with both MetaMask (for HEX and ETH) and Electrum (for Bitcoin.)FreeClaiming is totally secure. Generating signatures is a standard feature in Bitcoin and can be done totally offline. Electrum is a great Bitcoin wallet. If you use a trezor or ledger hardware wallet, you use it through Electrum which is a handy way to generate your BTC FreeClaim signature if the software you're using doesn't have the feature. Your private keys stay safe inside your hardware device this way. If you really love anonymity you can claim each BTC address to a new ETH address over TOR or other proxies.HEX is easily extensible because smart contracts can be built on top of it or reference it.HEX works with distributed exchanges and atomic swaps easily.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

