HEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.98 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. HEX has a total market capitalization of $56.98 billion and approximately $34.47 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0996 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
