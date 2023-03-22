Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
