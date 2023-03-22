Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.