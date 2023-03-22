Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

