Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

