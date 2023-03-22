Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,989 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

