H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,068. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

