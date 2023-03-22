H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $2.43 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

