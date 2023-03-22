H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $561,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. 85,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

