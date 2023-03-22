H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. 145,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

