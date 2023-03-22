H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 649 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. 2,284,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,477,602. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

